Lancaster play park reopens after facelift thanks to community fundraising

Scotch Quarry play area.

The play area at Scotch Quarry in Lancaster has reopened.

Lancaster City Council thanked the hard work of everyone involved in fundraising.

They said: “We would like to say thank you for the fundraising efforts of volunteers from Fruity Corners Project in Scotch Quarry Park and to the various funders including Lancashire Environmental Fund, People's Postcode Lottery, the Duchy of Lancaster and crowdfunding, as well as support from local councillors.

“After delays due to poor ground conditions, it's so lovely to see children enjoying the new space.”

"There are also future plans for wildflower planting around the new path to enhance biodiversity.”