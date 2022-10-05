Lancaster play area to close as refurb gets under way

The work in the Greaves Park play park begins on October 10, which means the play area will close for a while under the refurb is complete.

The new area will incorporate individual pieces of equipment, all of which are designed be inclusive, so all children can play together.

The new play area is being developed thanks to fundraising by the Friends of Greaves Park.

The plans for Greaves Park play area.

A double zip wire will be part of phase two of the improvements, and FoGP will be fundraising for this later in the year.

We reported earlier this year how the park has also recently had new paths developed.

Before the Covid pandemic, the Friends of Greaves Park made a successful bid to Lancaster City Council's Making Spaces Fund.