Lancaster on Ice to return to city this winter

Lancaster on Ice has announced it is making a return to the city this winter.

The festive event – with a tipi bar and Christmas market stalls alongside the ice skating rink – was first held in Lancaster by Hannah and Martin Horner, owners of The Borough in Dalton Square, in 2018.

And since then it has grown bigger and better, over the years adding a big wheel and carousel to its list of attractions.

This year the popular event will make its return to Dalton Square on November 21, lasting until January 4 2026.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, with further information about the event available online now at www.lancasteronice.co.uk