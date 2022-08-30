Lancaster fundraiser tests out accessibility of Lake District cruises

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaumont College student Mateo took a trip on the 300-seater vessel to see how it performed for passengers in wheelchairs and with a disability – and says it has earned top marks.

“I would like to start by saying that all the staff who work for Windermere Lake Cruises are always amazing, extremely kind and helpful to anybody who needs accessible support,” says Mateo.

“Having had a good look around I can tell you that MV Swift is extremely accessible for absolutely anybody.

Mateo is welcomed onboard MV Swift by James Ventham from Windermere Lake Cruises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It doesn’t matter if the weather is wet or dry, you can explore the lower deck inside and out and the staff onboard are helpful and kind and will answer any questions you might have!”

MV Swift officially came into service in 2020 and is the biggest boat to be launched onto England’s longest lake in 80 years.

She was specially designed with accessibility in mind – to make sure passengers with disabilities could access the waters of Windermere and enjoy the stunning Lakeland scenery in comfort.

Sailing from Ambleside, Bowness and Lakeside, the vessel offers step-free access to both inner and out decks via an onboard lift. She also has an accessible toilet which is step free, oversized and wheelchair friendly.

Mateo is helped onto the cruiser.

Mateo hosts The Beyond Mateo Show and carries out research for Beyond Radio to help inform listeners and enable people in wheelchairs and with a disability to access attractions across Lancashire and south Cumbria.

He’s well known in the area having established a charity fund raising business during the pandemic selling PPE and donating the profits to two causes dear to him - Beaumont College and St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

James Ventham, from Windermere Lake Cruises, says: “We were delighted to welcome Mateo on board and let him try out all the facilities MV Swift offers. We purchased the vessel to improve accessibility to Windermere and hope it makes the Lake District available to a diverse range of visitors.”