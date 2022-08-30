Lancaster cyclist to take on 500-mile bike ride for cancer charity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian Sheath, from Lancaster, will cycle the 500-mile round trip solo from Lancaster Castle to Cardiff Castle and aims to raise more than £2,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The retired occupational therapist will set off on Tuesday September 6, and hopes to finish the tough challenge around 12 days later.

Along the route she will stay with family and friends, as well as calling in to visit Macmillan’s information and support services in both cities.

Gillian Sheath is undertaking a Lancaster to Cardiff cycle challenge.

Gillian, who is fundraising for Macmillan after her friend’s husband died from cancer last year aged just 42, said: “Everyone knows someone who has been affected by cancer. For the last two years I have cycled in September for the Samaritans and Alzheimer’s. This year it is for Macmillan in memory of family and friends who have died from cancer.

“I really enjoy cycling and I find it quite easy, especially if you keep a steady pace. I have really enjoyed my previous charity rides, with some people even joining me along the way, and the people you meet, and donations you receive, are amazing.

“So now I’m getting ready for what has become a bit of a tradition! I’m hoping this charity cycle will help raise the profile, and vital funds, to support Macmillan and the fantastic work they do for people living with cancer, when they need it the most.”

Last year Gillian rode from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans, and before that from Cheshire to Land’s End for Alzheimer’s Research, raising around £2,800 for each charity.

Hannah Hargraves, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager for Lancashire, added: “Macmillan is almost entirely funded through donations from our supporters, and we can only be there for people thanks to the fantastic efforts of fundraisers like Gillian.

"Cancer is not going anywhere, and Macmillan is needed now more than ever. Whether it’s creating new services, adapting old ones or speaking up on their behalf, we are working tirelessly to ensure people with cancer get the vital support they need right now. The money raised from Gillian’s cycling challenge will help us to do that.”