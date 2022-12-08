The Canal and River Trust want to raise £5,000 to restore wildlife habitats next to the 8th-century Lune Aqueduct on the Lancaster Canal - match funded by the Trust.

>>>Click here to donate

Advertisement Hide Ad

>>>This is how many people visit Lancashire’s canals, rivers and coast every year

The Lune Aqueduct. Photo: Canal and River Trust

The work would support the recovery of frogs, toads, newts and other species that depend on water to feed, breed, drink and shelter.

What’s the situation?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Constructed on land beside the aqueduct in 2013 to help halt the decline in the number and quality of wildlife-rich ponds over the past 50 years, nine new ponds were created.

These quickly established and have attracted more than 127 plant and animal species, including water lilies, plantain, mint, dragonflies, beetles, bats, butterflies, frogs, newts and dunnocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers at the nature reserve. Photo: Canal and River Trust

Over time the ponds have naturally filled up with fast-growing plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money would be spent removing invasive plants and repairing the pond liners where roots have broken through to allow water to drain away.

The ponds will then be re-planted with native plants to provide food and shelter for the dozens of species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Huge losses”

Diane Rollin, Canal and River trust ecologist said: “At a time when nature is in crisis and so much UK wildlife is in decline, it’s important to ensure that our waterways provide the best possible natural habitats to allow biodiversity to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the past 50 years, the number and quality of ponds across the country has reduced dramatically, leading to huge losses in the number of frogs, toads, newts and other species that depend on water to feed, breed, drink and shelter.

“Water really is life. And for species like frogs, smooth newts and dragonflies, the still waters of a pond are vastly preferable to the busy activity and flow found on a canal. We urgently need to raise the money this winter to complete the works while water wildlife is hibernating or dormant. Then, when spring arrives, it will have a new home to move into right away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aqueduct