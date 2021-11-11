Lancashire campsite in beauty spot location wins national AA accolade

Red Bank Farm, in Bolton le Sands, near Carnforth, was named best small campsite at this year’s AA Camping and Caravan Awards.

The AA inspector’s verdict said: “The gently sloping grassy field with mature hedges at Red Bank Farm is right on the sea shore and set beside a RSPB reserve. This farm site has smart toilet facilities, a superb view across Morecambe Bay to the distant Lake District hills, and is popular with tenters. Archers Café is delightful, serving a good range of cooked food, including home-reared marsh lamb dishes, and has a new timbered alfresco eating area.”

Returning for the first time since 2019, the Caravan and Camping Awards celebrate those camping and caravan sites offering guests the most comfortable and welcoming stays in the UK.

Red Bank Farm campsite, Bolton le Sands, has been named best small campsite in the AA Camping and Caravan Awards 2021. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY/MIDAS PR/AA

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “We are delighted to announce the winners of the Caravan and Camping Awards 2021 and have the opportunity to celebrate those sites offering holidaymakers the highest quality camping and caravanning experiences.

“As the hospitality industry has reopened over the past few months, we have seen British tourists exploring the UK more than ever, enjoying incredible campsites and caravan parks across the country. We hope that our latest Caravan and Camping Guide helps them discover even more fantastic holiday destinations, including our wonderful winners.”

