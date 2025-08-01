July gallery: stunning photos taken by readers across Lancaster and Morecambe

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
We had some beautiful weather in July, giving the perfect opportunity to take some breathtaking photos of our district

Our readers have been out and about throughout the last month capturing the beauty of the Lancaster and Morecambe district at its best.

Enjoy this selection of photos showing some of the beautiful views right on our doorsteps.

Thank you to everyone who shared their snaps, and look out for future opportunities to show off your photography skills to us all!

-

1. July photo gallery

- Photo: Alex Parker

-

2. July photo gallery

- Photo: Heather Bolton

-

3. July photo gallery

- Photo: Dave Oy Green

-

4. July photo gallery

- Photo: Julie Pugh

