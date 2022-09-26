Jubilee garden in village near Lancaster opens after refurb

Originally a kitchen garden for St Wilfrid’s Hall, the garden was gifted to the village by Rev Harold Hastings in memory of his parents, and of his brother who was killed in World War One.

The first garden was laid out in 1937, and a plaque on the Castle Hill wall explains that the gift was also to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V in 1935.

In 2020, Halton Gardening Group embarked on a project to restore and renovate the garden in time for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of Halton Gardening Group with Joan Richards, who opened the garden.

After the removal of many overgrown plants and shrubs, and despite the limitations of Covid regulations, the new design, by Anne Snowden, was gradually planted in place.

The design incorporates plants carefully selected to reflect gardens of past generations, paying tribute to the garden’s history in this beautiful heritage site below the motte and bailey castle and next to the cenotaph.

Many of the plants would have been familiar to the Hastings family and Haltonians of bygone years.

Joan Richards, a long term resident of the village, was invited to open the garden. She recalled the many villagers who have maintained the garden over the years, including her late husband and others who planted bulbs on the slope below the cenotaph.

Villagers and guests at the opening of the restored Memorial Jubilee Garden in Halton.

Gardening group chair Monica Williams welcomed villagers and guests, including representatives of organisations who have supported the project, either financially or in kind; Lune Valley Hydro Trust, the Anne Snowden Remembrance Fund, Halton B4RN, the Duchy of Lancaster, Lancaster City CVS, Lancashire County Council, DPD, Logs Direct and HiQ Garage.

She thanked Halton-with-Aughton Parish Council for their support and encouragement for the project, and all the volunteers who have made the project a success.

After the official opening, guests were invited to the Red Door Café to view the exhibition of photographs and documents telling the story of the garden over the years.

Also on display was a pictorial map of the garden, designed by artist Helen Thompson, which will be positioned in the garden so that visitors can learn more about the plants and the wildlife.

Monica Williams, chair of Halton Gardening Group. with Joan Richards, who opened the garden.

Halton Gardening Group meets monthly and welcomes new members. Contact [email protected]

Visitors and guests enjoying the garden.