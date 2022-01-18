Join in the Big Garden Birdwatch at Lancaster's Williamson Park

A blue tit on a feeder.

The highest count in the last six years has been 21, but can that be beaten this year with your help?

The Friends of Williamson Park are joining in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch on the weekend of January 29 and 30 between 10.30am and 3pm.

"Williamson Park is used by lots of different birds, especially helped by the feeding station and over 100 bird boxes which have been installed by the Friends group," said Hilary Smith of Friends of Williamson.

"We would like to know more about the birds so that we can make the park better for them."

The event will be in the Ashton Memorial with displays and information about birdwatching in the park.