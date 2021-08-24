In pictures: Cockerham field day was enjoyed by everyone

Crowds gathered to watch 2019 Rose Queen Gina Hewitt lead the parade with 2020 Rose Queen and King Ella Surtees and Jack Barton.

Pilling Jubilee Silver Band played and children enjoyed all the various games and side shows including swing boats, bouncy castles, Wallings ice cream, coconut shy, hook a duck and races.

The super day was rounded off with a children’s disco and live music with the Scorton Thievers and Cockerham’s own Flatlanders performed until late.

1. Cockerham field day Cockerham field day. The new 2021 Rose Queen Martha Henderson, aged 10, and her retinue Jodi, Violet, Abigail, Isla, and Pippa. Photo Sales

2. Cockerham field day Cockerham Field Day. Will Hoyles and Dexter Wilson. Picture by Martin Bostock. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

3. Cockerham field day Cockerham Field Day. The "Debunker" Garuth Chalfont. Picture by Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4. Cockerham field day Cockerham Field Day. George Towers, Hannah Kent and Amber. Picture by Martin Bostock. Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales