Hundreds cross Morecambe Bay to celebrate Grange Lido anniversary

Organised by Save Grange Lido, who are working to restore the pool, the walk was led by the Guide over Sands Michael Wilson and his team.

The walkers braved the blustery wind and trekked from Arnside, across the sands and past the lido itself onto the promenade at Grange.

During the walk entertainment was provided by piper Shaun Gregg, who bravely crossed the bay in his kilt!

Hundreds took part in the cross bay walk. Photo by James Kirby

The most challenging part of the mission was the crossing the river channel where bare-footed walkers were knee deep in fast flowing water.

On arrival in Grange, participants were presented with commemorative badges by the volunteers from Save Grange Lido and entertained by the beat band “The Lidos” on the promenade.

The walk marked the 90th anniversary of the official opening of Grange over Sands Bathing Pool, and raised more than £6,000 pounds for Save Grange Lido, whose work will ensure the full restoration of the historic Grade II listed site.

Chair Janet Carter said “The walk demonstrates the huge support that we have for our plans, with walkers coming from all over the country to take part. Not only has the walked raised substantial funds to help us move toward our planning application, but it’s also raised awareness of the project and shows potential funders the widespread support for Save Grange Lido.”

