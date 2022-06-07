How you can help Eden Project North team with nature research in Morecambe

The team wants to find out how people feel in public natural places in and around Morecambe – and will be in the town on Wednesday afternoon to chat with residents.

You can join them at one of the venues below on Wednesday June 8 to share your stories about the spaces that matter to you.

On the day they will also be sharing the latest news and updates on Eden Project North, plus there'll be plenty of opportunities to talk to the Eden Project team and their research partners.

Everyone is welcome and there will be free tea and cake for all and fun activities for kids.

You can attend at: