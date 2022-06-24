Heysham villagers go extra mile in bid for North West in Bloom award

The village has been entered for the Best Small Village category in the national contest.

The move came about after villagers noticed an increase in the number of visitors wanting to experience the views, heritage and peaceful ambience.

And at a Heysham Neighbourhood Council meeting it was decided to once again enter the village for the Best Small Village in the North West in Bloom competition.

Work under way on the sensory garden.

Heysham village has been very successful in the past, winning Best Small Village in the UK in 2005 as well as further gold medals over a period of 10 years in that category.

Residents, Green Fingers allotments, the WI, the heritage centre, schools, St Peter’s Church, EDF and local businesses have all pooled together to take ownership of local ‘grot spots’.

One of these was the entrance to the village via the cliff path from Morecambe.

Originally, a sensory garden that had been neglected and was very overgrown, it has now become an eco/sensory/coastal garden.

The end result of part of the new sensory garden.

Work on this only started in March 2022 but it is now an established area with spectacular view across the bay – all thanks to local volunteers who have spent many hours making it what it is.

Everything in the garden has been scavenged, nothing is new, and donations have come in the form of railway sleepers, plants, rocks from local gardens and plants from the local allotments – and even two wrecked fibreglass boats sourced from the bay by a retired sea captain.

Residents working on the new sensory garden.

Residents hard at work on the sensory garden.