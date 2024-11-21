Here's your chance to give your views on the quality of air in Lancaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents are being asked to voice their views on the air quality in Lancaster city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You have the chance to express your pollution concerns, including the measures you would like to see in place to improve it – such as idling enforcement, more electric charging points or walking and cycling initiatives.

Submitted views on the short survey will be fed into the Air Quality Action Plan (AQAP), which outlines the options Lancaster City Council is considering to improve air quality in the city centre between now and 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities are required to monitor local air quality to identify where national air quality objectives are not being met.

Residents are being asked to voice their views on the air quality in Lancaster city centre.

This led to air quality management areas (AQMA) being designated in Lancaster in 2004; Carnforth in 2007; Galgate in 2009, due to exceedance of the limits.

The AQMAs were revoked in Galgate and Carnforth following a public consultation in June 2024, as the air quality at these locations had been in line with national objectives for the past six years.

Will Griffith, chief officer for environment and place, said: “Poor air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health with long-term exposure being the cause of chronic diseases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The measures in the draft AQAP have been proposed as actions that will help contribute to the reduction in Nitrogen Dioxide (N02 - a gas that contributes to air pollution), in line with national objective levels.

“The city council has taken steps to improve the city’s air quality such as enhancing the EV charging infrastructure and improving cycling and pedestrian routes to get more people walking and cycling.

“But we are interested in what the public think and feel about city centre air pollution. This survey will help us to find out about what measures residents would like to see put in place in the coming years.”

The survey, which closes on December 8, can be found at lancaster.gov.uk/air-quality-consultation