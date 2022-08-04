Help still needed for final push towards new play area at Lancaster park

The group needs around £4,000 to ensure they can have the new facilities installed.

We reported last month how the park has recently had new paths developed.

This followed a successful bid to Lancaster City Council's Making Spaces Fund made by the group before the Covid pandemic.

The plans for the new play area at Greaves Park.

It is now hoped the new play area will soon be developed.

It will incorporate individual pieces of equipment, all of which is designed be inclusive, so all children can play together.

A double zip wire will be part of phase two of the improvements, and FoGP will be fundraising for this later in the year.