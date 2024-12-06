The Friends of Freeman’s Wood are planning a tree planting campaign in the new year and want as many people as possible to get involved.

The purpose of the event is to boost the local ecology whilst also creating a natural screen to hide the views of the industrial estate buildings.

The event will take place on Saturday January 18 2025 with two sessions during the day, one from at 10am until noon and the second from 1pm-3pm.

If you want to take part, meet at the New Quay Road entrance of Freeman's Wood.

Children, accompanied and closely supervised by responsible adults, are welcome to attend. If you can, bring a spade, and dress appropriately for the January weather!

It will greatly help the organisers if you could complete the sign-up form by scanning the QR code on this online link: https://www.freemanswood.org.uk/tree-planting-autumn-2024

Calculations show the area will hold 750 trees at a planting distance of two metres apart. This is the usual measure used by the Woodland Trust and Tree Council.

Planting will include canopy trees, 25 of each of Birch, Whitebeam, Field Maple, Sessile Oak, Spindle, Wild Cherry, Hornbeam, Small Leaved Lime, Bird Cherry & Wych Elm, and understorey shrubs, 50 each of Alder Buckthorn, Crab Apple, Dog Rose, Gorse, Guelder Rose, Hazel, Holly, Rowan, Dog Wood & Wild Privet.

The Friends of Freeman’s Wood are looking for as many local volunteers as possible to help with the tree planting, and would greatly appreciate any help people can offer.