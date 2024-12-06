Help needed to plant trees at popular Lancaster woodland site

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:17 BST
The Friends of Freeman’s Wood are planning a tree planting campaign in the new year and want as many people as possible to get involved.

The purpose of the event is to boost the local ecology whilst also creating a natural screen to hide the views of the industrial estate buildings.

Most Popular

The event will take place on Saturday January 18 2025 with two sessions during the day, one from at 10am until noon and the second from 1pm-3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you want to take part, meet at the New Quay Road entrance of Freeman's Wood.

Help is required for a tree planting event in Freeman's Wood in January.placeholder image
Help is required for a tree planting event in Freeman's Wood in January.

Children, accompanied and closely supervised by responsible adults, are welcome to attend. If you can, bring a spade, and dress appropriately for the January weather!

It will greatly help the organisers if you could complete the sign-up form by scanning the QR code on this online link: https://www.freemanswood.org.uk/tree-planting-autumn-2024

Calculations show the area will hold 750 trees at a planting distance of two metres apart. This is the usual measure used by the Woodland Trust and Tree Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planting will include canopy trees, 25 of each of Birch, Whitebeam, Field Maple, Sessile Oak, Spindle, Wild Cherry, Hornbeam, Small Leaved Lime, Bird Cherry & Wych Elm, and understorey shrubs, 50 each of Alder Buckthorn, Crab Apple, Dog Rose, Gorse, Guelder Rose, Hazel, Holly, Rowan, Dog Wood & Wild Privet.

The Friends of Freeman’s Wood are looking for as many local volunteers as possible to help with the tree planting, and would greatly appreciate any help people can offer.

Related topics:Lancaster
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice