Hard work pays off as Lancaster park begins transformation

Before the pandemic, the Friends of Greaves Park made a successful bid to Lancaster City Council's Making Spaces Fund.

This included several ideas to improve the park for visitors and for wildlife.

After the delays caused by the pandemic, work has started on some of the projects which were suggested.

The path through the croquet lawn in Greaves Park.

The Friends proposed that paths in two areas - through the Community Garden and across the Croquet Lawn above Parkfield House - should be levelled where necessary and improved with a hard surface.

The path across the Croquet Lawn has now been completed.

The group is also developing a Tree Trail to introduce people to the variety of native and non-native trees in Greaves Park.

As a first step, they have started to put labels on some of the trees (about 30 so far) which give the name and indicate which part of the world it comes from.

Eventually, there will be a section about the trees on the Friends’ website, to accompany people as they walk through the park – which can be found at https://friendsofgreavespark.weebly.com

In addition, there are advanced plans to transform the play park with new inclusive equipment, improved drainage, and a new surface.

Scotforth West councillor Abi Mills, who is a member of the Friends of Greaves Park, has been working with the council raising funds for this.