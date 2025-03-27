Grant awarded to support major restoration project at Ruskin's View in Kirkby Lonsdale

A Yorkshire Dales charity has awarded a significant grant to help fund the restoration and re-opening of a key landmark and tourist attraction in Kirkby Lonsdale.

The grant of £30,000 from Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust (YDMT), will enable Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council and fundraising charity The Friends of Ruskin’s View to restore Ruskin’s View and The Brow footpath, which were both closed in September 2021 due to safety issues.

As one of Kirkby Lonsdale’s most cherished attractions, Ruskin’s View was painted by JMW Turner in 1822, and welcomes thousands of visitors each year who take in the famous landmark, described in 1875 by John Ruskin as “One of the finest views in England, and therefore the world”.

The view has been under threat in recent years, as The Brow footpath, from where Ruskin’s View is accessible and which links the town with Kearstwick to the north and provides a route to St Mary’s churchyard and the adjacent rugby club, has been subsiding towards the River Lune.

Concerns over the stability of the steep embankment upon which the footpath is built, led the then local authority Cumbria County Council to close the footpath in 2021 on safety grounds.

Kirkby Lonsdale Town Council are responsible for both Ruskin’s View and The Brow footpath, and over the last year has been able to reopen the first length of the footpath, which includes Ruskin’s View.

The restoration project will now move on to its second phase, and the grant from YDMT will help support the reopening of the whole length of the footpath.

Michael Devlin, chief executive of YDMT, said: “We’re delighted that we have been able to support the first stage of this important project.

"Ruskin’s View is nationally recognised; it is a stunning view, but also a vital community asset. Facilitating projects like this reaffirm our aims to support the people, landscape and wildlife of the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas.”

Paul Cassell, chairman of the town council, said: “I am delighted with the grant received from YDMT which is vital in funding the monitoring and a range of physical works that are needed to reopen the whole of the footpath, which is an important local facility.”

Mike Burchnall, chair of The Friends of Ruskin’s View, said: “As a charity set up to raise funds for the restoration and reopening of the footpath, we welcome this grant from YDMT. When added to the money raised through fundraising events, donations etc, it provides a huge boost to the funds available for the next stage of works.”

Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust is a charity supporting people, landscape and wildlife in the Yorkshire Dales and surrounding areas.

Founded in 1997, YDMT delivers a range of inspirational projects, and has supported the planting of 1.6m trees, restored 850 hectares of meadows and enabled more than 15,000 people to access, enjoy and understand the Yorkshire Dales.

These projects cover areas as diverse as rural apprenticeships, grants, education and outreach, restoring woodlands and wildlife habitats, and improving access and understanding of this special place.

YDMT’s work is supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.