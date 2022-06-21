Grange Lido boost for Morecambe’s Eden Project North

After a recent visit to the derelict site, organised by Save Grange Lido, Sir Tim Smit KBE said: “Grange Lido is a genuine treasure and we all loved it. Far from being the ruins of something whose purpose is no longer relevant, whose fate on restoration would be to become a museum piece, here is the embodiment of an idea whose time is coming again.”

The visit saw officials from the Eden Project North explore the derelict swimming pool in Grange and discuss plans for its redevelopment.

The Eden team have previously said they are keen to work with local hospitality and entertainment leaders to ensure visitors to the forthcoming Morecambe attraction have the opportunity to enjoy a full experience of all that the area has to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grange Lido.

Save Grange Lido are working with the site’s owners South Lakeland District Council on plans to restore the outdoor pool, which opened in 1932 and closed in 1993.

Chair of SGL Janet Carter said: “It’s wonderful that Sir Tim sees the vast benefits of our vision for a restored Lido on the promenade in Grange. We are keen to collaborate with Eden Project North to transform Morecambe Bay for locals and visitors alike.”

Sir Tim Smit added: "A breathtaking panorama of the bay, bordered here by a deep fringe of marsh grasses sets the scene for a defining statement about blue - and green - health.

"The canvas thereby created draws you into the generous space of the lido itself with its elegant framing of an extraordinary generous pool, sunning and leisure areas and changing rooms. More than that there is space for a gym, for gathering, for yoga, for socially prescriptive work outs, a cafe and a restaurant.

"I am listing these things not like an over-enthusiastic estate agent but because I need to convey the absolute newness of the importance of Grange Lido.