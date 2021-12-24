Follow the countryside code this Christmas

The countryside code are Government guidelines that outline the appropriate action of visitors to respect and protect their local landscape. The code covers actions such as:

Leaving property and gates as you originally found them

Do not block pathways or driveways when parking

Have fun, but respect the countryside code when in the great outdoors

Follow local signs and keep to marked paths unless wider access is available

Do not interfere or feed livestock as this may cause them harm and give them plenty of space

Take your litter home - leave no trace of your visit

Do not light fires and only have BBQs where signs say you can

Always keep dogs under control and in sight and pick up any dog waste

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “We live in a beautiful part of the country that attracts millions of visitors every year but we always need to remain considerate of those who live and work in our rural areas.

“The Countryside Code is a set of guidelines that allows everyone to enjoy the outdoors while remaining respectful.

“It’s essential that we take care of our county so that everyone can continue to enjoy it and make sure that we are not causing any damage.

“We also need to remember that many farmers in Cumbria rely on the countryside code to protect their livelihoods.

“Actions such as leaving a gate open when you found it closed, allowing a dog off of a leash or feeding livestock can cause distress to farm animals and can essentially cost a farmer income.

“New guidelines around the Omnicron variant may be introduced over the festive period so we all need to keep these in mind when venturing out of our homes.

“I would urge everyone who is out walking in Cumbria this festive period to read up on the countryside code and follow it to keep Cumbria as safe as possible.