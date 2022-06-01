Few tables left with just four days to go before Morecambe’s world record jubilee street party bid

The Morecambe Big Lunch will take place between 1pm and 4pm and is part of The Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden Project, made possible by The National Lottery, and Eden’s involvement in the Morecambe Big Lunch is the latest show of commitment to the town following Eden Project North being granted planning permission by Lancaster City Council in January.

The impressive feat on Morecambe Prom is being organised by Morecambe Town Council with support from Eden, Lancaster City Council and EDF.

The Morecambe Big Lunch will take place between 1pm and 4pm and is part of The Big Jubilee Lunch celebrations in honour of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The party will see tables stretch along 762 metres (2,500 feet) of Morecambe’s picturesque promenade and will also feature live music and entertainment.

The Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Lord Shuttleworth will be among the guests at the event and will cut a special Jubilee cake. A toast to the Queen will take place at 3pm before a display of red, white and blue will bring an explosion of colour along the prom.

The Morecambe Big Lunch will follow the beginning of the town’s jubilee celebrations tomorrow, Thursday, for Morecambe’s Beacon Lighting Ceremony on the Stone Jetty.

Taking place from 6pm to 10pm, the event will feature live music, pyrotechnics, fireworks, food stalls and a DJ, with the beacon being lit at 9.45pm.

Peter Stewart, chief purpose officer of the Eden Project, said: “We're truly honoured that The Big Jubilee Lunch is an official part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and we are looking forward to what promises to be a fantastic day in Morecambe and indeed across the country and beyond.

“The spirit of The Big Lunch is to bring family, friends and neighbors together for a moment of connection and celebration so it is heartwarming to see such a large number of the local community of Morecambe signing up to be a part of the festivities on the promenade as we commemorate the 70 years of devoted service of Her Majesty.”

Luke Trevaskis, chief executive officer of Morecambe Town Council, said: "Diversity and multiculturalism have become a rich source of pride for people in Morecambe and we are excited about bringing people together to host Morecambe's Big Lunch as one community.

“We are extremely grateful to all our partners including the Eden Project, EDF and Lancaster City Council for their support to make this event a success - it will be an incredible sight to see all the tables lined up along the promenade with the spectacular views stretching across Morecambe Bay.

“Morecambe has so many things to celebrate this year, not least the impending arrival of Eden Project North, and the council is incredibly proud to be part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations."