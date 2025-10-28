Father and son reveal plans to bring world’s fastest growing sport to farm near Lancaster

A father and son duo have drawn up plans to provide space on their land for a sport rapidly on the rise in the UK.

Ian Armour and his son Alfie have submitted plans to the city council for three padel courts to be built on land at their farm, Box Tree Farm near Kirkby Lonsdale.

They already run a holiday lodge park at the site in Wennington.

Padel is a racket sport that blends elements of tennis and squash, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court measuring 10 metres wide by 20 metres long, which is slightly smaller than a doubles tennis court.

Originating in Mexico and widely played in Spain and Latin America, padel is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, with its popularity surging in recent years.

The introduction of padel courts forms part of a growing national trend for such facilities to be paired with existing visitor accommodation and holiday parks.

This approach reflects the increasing popularity of padel across the UK and the wider recognition of its value in enhancing the leisure and recreation offer at tourism destinations.

A report to the city council says the Box Tree Farm proposal would deliver clear social, economic, and recreational benefits, responding to the growing expectation among holidaymakers for access to high quality, sociable, and inclusive sporting opportunities during their stay.

The padel courts would complement and strengthen the existing leisure facilities on site, enhancing the overall visitor experience and supporting longer stays and repeat visits.

Importantly, the courts would also be available for community use, providing a year-round recreational resource that promotes health and wellbeing, encourages active lifestyles, and reinforces the park’s connection with the surrounding area.

“Overall, the development represents a sustainable enhancement to the site that aligns with wider trends in active tourism and contributes positively to the local economy and community,” the report adds.

Assessments have been carried out to demonstrate that the proposed development is also acceptable in terms of all planning considerations including landscape impact, design, flood risk, residential amenity and highway safety.

The application will be discussed by councillors at a future planning committee meeting.

Find out more about the plans at https://www.justplaypadel.co.uk/