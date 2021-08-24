Everything was rosy for Cockerham field day
Despite the weather forecast, the rain stayed off for Cockerham field day on Saturday.
Crowds gathered to watch 2019 Rose Queen Gina Hewitt lead the parade with 2020 Rose Queen and King Ella Surtees and Jack Barton.
They were followed by the new 2021 Rose Queen Martha Henderson, aged 10, and her retinue Jodi, Violet, Abigail, Isla, Pippa, Freddie and Edward.
Revd Gary Lewis and his wife Jennifer crowned Martha before the unenviable task of judging the fancy dress competition.
Pilling Jubilee Silver Band played and children enjoyed all the various games and side shows including swing boats, bouncy castles, Wallings ice cream, coconut shy, hook a duck and races.
The super day was rounded off with a children’s disco and live music with the Scorton Thievers and Cockerham’s own Flatlanders performed until late.