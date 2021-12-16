Eden Project confirms Morecambe online community conversations throughout 2022
The Eden Project has announced its programme of open community conversations around Eden Project North in Morecambe will continue in 2022.
The 10 new dates will take place throughout 2022 with the first conversation of the new year scheduled for Friday January 21 at 1pm.
All conversations are open to everyone and will be conducted through the Zoom platform. Every date is open for registration now.
Since November 2020, Eden has hosted 11 of the one-hour online forums via Zoom, with each session following a theme and featuring guest speakers from Eden, its partners in the project and other connected organisations.
Previous topics covered have included working with local businesses, design, education and sustainability.
The conversations are open to anyone and are free to attend. Those interested can sign up to attend the future dates here, where recordings of all previous discussions can also be viewed.
The full list of confirmed dates is:
January 21
February 25
March 25
April 22
May 20
June 17
July 22
September 23
October 21
November 18
The confirmation of the 2022 community conversations follows a significant period for Eden Project North which included the submission of the planning application for the £125m project to Lancaster City Council.
Emma Critchley, Eden Project International project manager, who leads engagement programmes for Eden Project North, said: “We are delighted to announce the continuation of our community conversations with the communities in Morecambe and the surrounding area in 2022. We are absolutely committed to community engagement and we have been thrilled with the levels of participation at our previous online forums.
“With planning permission submitted and hopes for a decision in early 2022 along with the optimism for positive developments around funding too, these community conversations will only grow in significance over the coming year, so please do join us!”
In September 2020 Eden submitted a business case to Government which makes the case for £70m of public investment in Eden Project North.
The report presents Eden Project North as a key driver of the UK’s post-Covid green recovery and shows that it is a “shovel-ready” project which would deliver significant economic, environmental and social benefits for Lancashire and the wider north west region, as well as contributing to the wider levelling-up agenda and the Government’s 25-year Environment Plan.