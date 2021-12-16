Eden Project confirms Morecambe online community conversations throughout 2022

Artist's impression of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

The 10 new dates will take place throughout 2022 with the first conversation of the new year scheduled for Friday January 21 at 1pm.

All conversations are open to everyone and will be conducted through the Zoom platform. Every date is open for registration now.

Since November 2020, Eden has hosted 11 of the one-hour online forums via Zoom, with each session following a theme and featuring guest speakers from Eden, its partners in the project and other connected organisations.

Previous topics covered have included working with local businesses, design, education and sustainability.

The conversations are open to anyone and are free to attend. Those interested can sign up to attend the future dates here, where recordings of all previous discussions can also be viewed.

The full list of confirmed dates is:

January 21

February 25

March 25

April 22

May 20

June 17

July 22

September 23

October 21

November 18

The confirmation of the 2022 community conversations follows a significant period for Eden Project North which included the submission of the planning application for the £125m project to Lancaster City Council.

Emma Critchley, Eden Project International project manager, who leads engagement programmes for Eden Project North, said: “We are delighted to announce the continuation of our community conversations with the communities in Morecambe and the surrounding area in 2022. We are absolutely committed to community engagement and we have been thrilled with the levels of participation at our previous online forums.

“With planning permission submitted and hopes for a decision in early 2022 along with the optimism for positive developments around funding too, these community conversations will only grow in significance over the coming year, so please do join us!”

In September 2020 Eden submitted a business case to Government which makes the case for £70m of public investment in Eden Project North.