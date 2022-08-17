Lancashire’s Eco Escapes campaign (sustainable short breaks on foot or by bike) encourages visitors to arrive by train and explore the two AONB on foot, by bike or on e-bike.

These outstandingly beautiful landscapes are readily accessible from railway stations at Bentham, Carnforth, Clitheroe, Lancaster and Silverdale.

The Eco Escapes website provides car-free sustainable travel plans which link main stations and visitor attractions and highlight visitor destinations which support sustainable tourism.

Visiting these destinations will support Lancashire’s rural businesses – which were hit hard during Covid – and build momentum behind a new model of less carbon intensive tourism in these fragile rural environments.

In Arnside and Silverdale AONB discover distinctive local wildlife among Lancashire’s rugged limestone coast and follow meandering trails through dense deciduous woodland and wildflower meadows.

In the Forest of Bowland AONB take a digital detox and explore the wide-open spaces, lonely uplands and secluded valleys of one of England’s most remote rural spots.

Here are some ideas of things to do in these beautiful Areas Of Natural Beauty ...

