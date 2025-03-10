Cracked sycamore tree in Lancaster park to be cut down after safety concerns

An old sycamore tree in Ryelands Park is to be cut down amid risk of it splitting in two.

Lancaster City Council has been monitoring the condition of the tree for two years.

A large crack has developed over the last three years and is now so far down the trunk that there is a risk of the tree splitting in two.

The council had hoped to give the tree as long to survive as possible, but now feel that this cannot be sustained any longer.

“We are on the cut-off time period from major tree works due to bird nesting regulations,” a council spokesman said. “Therefore, we have decided to remove the tree this side of spring/summer rather than wait until September; the risk assessment is now too high to sustain.

"We aim to retain a safe section of the trunk, but our arborist will risk assess this as they carry out work operations.

“Replanting will be planned for winter 2025/26 and this will be on site within Ryelands and will be three trees of same or similar species (deciduous native).

"We are sad to see this tree being removed but the safety of the park’s users, tree health and animals that inhabit this tree has been factored into our decision.”

Work is due to begin this week, from Monday March 10.