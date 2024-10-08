Community groups across Lancaster district urged to apply for last of free fruit tree grants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community groups across the county are being urged to apply for free fruit trees before the last of the Lancashire County Council orchards funding runs out.

Schools, faith and community groups and parish and borough councils across Lancashire can apply for up to 25 trees from a range of species, including apple, pear, damson, plum, cherry and heritage trees, with some varieties able to bear fruit from the very first year.

The planting season for the trees runs from October to March, so now is the perfect time to apply.

Almost £30,000 of the funding has already been allocated, so there is around £19,000 left and applications will be awarded on a first come first served basis until the funding runs out.

Saba Iftilchar from a community group in Barrowford with Coun Shaun Turner.

Coun Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "These grants enable community groups to apply for five to 25 fruit trees, including apples, pears, damsons, plums and of course, heritage trees, which are actually trees that were created right here in the north west.

"So, get planting and next summer, you can enjoy the fruits of your own labour."

Jenni from the council's Treescapes teams said: "We also offer protection for the trees. This includes stakes, guards, ties, mulch - everything to give those trees a really good fighting chance to survive and grow fruit for your community. We have had 21 applications, but there's still money left, so we're really keen to get more groups to apply.

"We even cover crab apple trees, and while we wouldn't necessarily encourage people to eat these, the trees themselves are of a great benefit to wildlife, and they have incredibly long pollination seasons. You can plant a crab apple tree with other apple trees and it will pollinate all of them."

The Coronation Community Orchard Grant Scheme is a small grants programme for community groups within Lancashire. It is intended to provide a lasting legacy to mark the King's coronation.

The scheme is aimed at local organisations within the voluntary, community and faith sectors, parish and town councils and schools who would like to deliver a community orchard project before March 31 2025.

Funding is limited to one application for a maximum of £3,000 per group.

To apply for a grant, go to https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/grants/lancashire-community-orchard-grant/