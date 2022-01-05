Comedian Jon Richardson praises 'stunning' Morecambe on podcast
Stand-up comedian Jon Richardson said Morecambe was "a beautiful place that has been left to rot" in an episode of his football podcast.
The TV star, who grew up in Lancaster, attending Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School, spoke of his admiration for Morecambe on a recent episode of the ‘Comedians Playing FPL’ podcast he hosts with friend and comedian Matt Forde.
Jon said: “[It’s] a town that has been left to rot by councils and governments in the past and is a beautiful place.
“That view from any beach is beautiful - name me a beach in the world where you can be on the beach and look towards the Lake District.
“Absolutely stunning place is Morecambe.”
Jon appeared at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe in 2019 to help raise funds for St John's Hospice.