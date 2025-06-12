Carnforth's Big Lunch is a recipe for community spirit!

Get ready for a day of friendship, food, and fun as Carnforth proudly hosts its Big Lunch next month.

This isn’t just a picnic – it’s a vibrant celebration of community, connection and belonging.

Whether you’ve lived in Carnforth for years or just arrived, The Big Lunch is your chance to come together, share stories and make lasting memories.

It’s being held at the War Memorial Gardens on Saturday July 12, from noon to 4pm, with two lunch sittings – make sure you reserve your spot!

The first sitting is at 12.30pm, and the second is at 2.30pm.

Tickets are free but limited, so be sure to book your table now at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EYKS

Or simply turn up and enjoy the fun – there’s plenty happening all afternoon!

What to Expect

Delicious food: Bring a dish to share or enjoy the culinary creations of your neighbours. It’s all about sharing and discovering new flavours!

Fun and games: From aerial acrobatics by Northern Heights Dance & Aerial to a hands-on animal experience with Pets Encounter Cumbria, there’s something for everyone.

Prehistoric party: This year, The Big Lunch is going Jurassic! Meet some roarsome dinosaur guests that are sure to thrill dino-lovers of all ages.

Live entertainment: Enjoy the upbeat sounds and lively atmosphere.

Community connection: Reconnect with old friends, meet new neighbours, and celebrate the spirit of Carnforth.

So, dust off your picnic blankets, prepare your favourite dish and join in a day that celebrates everything that makes Carnforth a wonderful place to live.

Carnforth’s Big Lunch – where food, fun, and friendship come together!