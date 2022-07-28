Carnforth holiday park business expands and achieves AA 5 star award success

With two new park acquisitions, Holgates now have 10 family-owned holiday parks across Lancashire, Cumbria and the Ribble Valley.

Marsh House, one of Holgates latest’s parks near Carnforth on the Morecambe Bay coastline, was acquired in 2020 requiring sizeable investment.

Following a complete site-wide redevelopment and transformation, Marsh House opened its doors in March 2022 as the ninth park within the Holgates Family Group.

Michael Holgate owner at Holgates Marsh House, Marsh House Farm, Crag Bank, Carnforth, Lancashire.

Combining its breathtaking location with a quality finish across the park, there is no surprise that their recent AA inspection found Holgates Marsh House to be a beautifully presented park meeting all its 5-Star Pennant assessments.

Caravan parks are inspected and rated by the AA from one to five black pennants as an assessment of the quality and variety of facilities a park offers which includes customer care and hospitality, toilet facilities and park landscaping.

After its very first and recent inspection Marsh House achieved a percentage score indicating it to be a Five Pennant Park showing the quality offering of this new park by Holgate’s.

AA inspector Brian Jones said about Marsh House: “This is the latest addition to the Holgates business which Michael Holgate obviously saw the potential here having bought a very run down park and made the most out of its location which provides stunning views directly across Morecambe Bay. It is always a joy to visit any of the Holgate’s parks which are constantly improving holiday destinations. I wish Michael and the team success going forward with this new venture.”

Owner, Michael Holgate said: “Having restored the entire park infrastructure after purchasing this site back in 2020, this award is one we are immensely proud of. This demonstrates the park has exceptionally high standards. It’s a real group effort and a great achievement for everyone involved at Holgate’s. We’ve transformed Marsh House into a 5 star holiday park destination. The AA ratings have always been a testimony of quality, and now we have the badge of honour to have been rated 5 star after our first inspection.”

Marsh House today presents 74 well spaced seasonal touring pitches which have already been nearly filled along with the provision of some nightly pitches, open March - November.

For guests they can enjoy a brand new built amenities block which provides a superb facility alongside a new reception and children’s play area. In addition to this 10,000 trees have also been planted along with new hedging.

Holgates Marsh House have just unveiled their latest development with 30 luxury privately owned static holiday homes ready to view. Available to be accessed all year with stunning sea views towards Warton Crag and out on Morecambe Bay.

Holgates Family Group have also just acquired last month another local park, Beetham Holiday Park, which neighbours already owned Silver Ridge Holiday Park.