Call for dry stone wallers to show off their skills at Carnforth competition

Dry stone wallers are being invited to show off their skills at a competition in Carnforth next month.

The Friends of the Lake District's dry stone walling competition, which this year is in partnership with Arnside & Silverdale National Landscape, takes place at Leighton Hall, in Storrs Lane, Carnforth, on Saturday May 24.

The landscape charity’s annual event, first held in 1980, offers anyone with some experience of dry stone walling the chance to compete for cash prizes.

Competition organiser Kay Andrews from Friends of the Lake District said: "Dry stone walling is a heritage skill and the walls are an important part of Cumbria's cultural identity.

A previous dry stone walling competition.

‘’Our annual walling competition is a terrific opportunity for anyone, from a novice to a skilled professional, to show off their skills. It's always fascinating and very satisfying to see how a pile of stones at the start of the day can be so skilfully built into a beautiful structure which will last another generation and more.

‘’And drystone walls aren’t just pretty landscape features, they are vital for creating boundaries and as habitats for all kinds of wildlife, so it’s important that we’re helping keep this skill alive."

The competition is free to enter and spectators are welcome on the day to come and watch the wallers at work.

There are four classes of entry in the walling competition: Professional, Amateur, Novice/Junior and Veteran. The competition is also the first of six in the Dry Stone Walling Association’s Ellwood Grand Prix.

Countryside officer Dougie Watson said: “In the Arnside and Silverdale National Landscape dry stone walls made out of local limestone have been a feature of the landscape for generations.

‘’We are delighted to help host the competition, promoting traditional rural heritage skills and showcasing the best the area has to offer. Get involved or come and watch the action. It should be a great day.”

For more information and for a competition booklet and entry form visit https://www.friendsofthelakedistrict.org.uk/Event/walling-competition-2025 or email [email protected]

Friends of the Lake District is an independent charity and the only membership organisation dedicated to protecting and enhancing Cumbria's landscapes.