Bonfire Night: Your guide to fireworks displays around Lancaster and Morecambe

1 . Lancaster

Light Up Lancaster returns for 2024 on November 7, 8 and 9. While a fireworks display is no longer a part of Light Up Lancaster, there is still plenty to enjoy. You can join a magical exploration of the city of Lancaster as you’ve never seen it before. This year the popular Thursday night is back, so why not plan an after-school or after-work treat? Pop into the city centre for your evening meal, then enjoy a feast for the eyes as you discover enchanting light-artworks and captivating installations in Lancaster’s streets and squares. The festival continues on Friday and Saturday – and each evening it runs from 5pm to 10pm, giving you longer to explore, experience and enjoy the installations based on this year’s theme: The Art of Science! Photo: Daniel Martino