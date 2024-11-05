Bonfire Night: Your guide to fireworks displays around Lancaster and Morecambe

Here is our handy guide to the bonfire and fireworks displays around the district, when they are and how you can attend.
They are being held in all sorts of places and on various dates around November 5, so you are sure to find one that suits you best.
If you know of any others, let us know and we’ll include them.
1. Lancaster
Light Up Lancaster returns for 2024 on November 7, 8 and 9. While a fireworks display is no longer a part of Light Up Lancaster, there is still plenty to enjoy. You can join a magical exploration of the city of Lancaster as you’ve never seen it before. This year the popular Thursday night is back, so why not plan an after-school or after-work treat? Pop into the city centre for your evening meal, then enjoy a feast for the eyes as you discover enchanting light-artworks and captivating installations in Lancaster’s streets and squares. The festival continues on Friday and Saturday – and each evening it runs from 5pm to 10pm, giving you longer to explore, experience and enjoy the installations based on this year’s theme: The Art of Science! Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club
The Lune Road club will be holding their fireworks display on Saturday November 9, 5.30pm to 11.30pm with fireworks at 8.30pm. It will be good fun with lots of activities and food stalls and only £6 per adult and £4 per child. Tickets will go quickly so order yours now by emiling [email protected] Photo: Garth Hamer
3. Bolton-le-Sands
The Bolton-le-Sands Bonfire and Firework Display will take place on Saturday November 2 at the community centre in Packet Lane. Gates open at 6pm and bonfire lit at 6.45pm. This is a ticket only event. Tickets priced at £7 can be purchased from selected local stores only. For full details and location of the stores selling tickets please go to https://www.facebook.com/boltonlesandsbonfireandfireworks Photo: Garth Hamer
4. Kirkby Lonsdale
Kirkby Lonsdale RU Football Club are holding a Bonfire and Fireworks Night on Tuesday November 5 at Underley Park. The clubhouse bar will be open from 4.30pm with the fireworks due to start from 7pm. Tickets are available online at https://www.klrufc.co.uk/bonfire-fireworks-night/ Cars £25, pedestrian adults £5, children under 14 free. You can also pay in cash on the gate. Photo: Darren Andrews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.