Baylight ’25’s enchanting floats and dazzling displays will celebrate Morecambe’s seaside heritage along iconic promenade

Morecambe Sparkle CIC in association with Morecambe Town Council is excited to introduce a series of standout installations for the upcoming Baylight '25 festival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amidst the 18 stunning installations and a mile of light interventions, you are invited to see the Morecambe prom transformed in light over the 2 exciting nights of Baylight.

Be amazed as a flotilla of legged boats and a giant whale leads the Magical Night Parade past the stunning Grade II listed Morecambe Winter Gardens, adorned with a dazzling giant mirror ball—a fitting nod to the town where the glitter ball is said to have been invented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This mesmerising installation celebrates seaside heritage, blending creativity and innovation to bring a touch of magic to Morecambe’s iconic seafront.

Baylight '24 was a big success. Photo by Robin Zahler

To help keep this extraordinary fusion of art and architecture going in the years ahead visitors are being asked for their support through donations via the Baylight website https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/donate-baylight/ or paying by phone on the evening.

Contributions will help to ensure the success of the Baylight festival and to allow it to continue bringing amazing experiences to the community for years to come.

With free entry for the public from 6pm to 9.30pm, the Baylight '25 festival welcomes everyone to witness this enchanting display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to Morecambe Promenade on February 21 and 22 for an unforgettable experience and consider making a donation to support the festival.

Baylight '25 takes place from February 21-22. Photo by Robin Zahler

Event Details:

Date: February 21-22

Time: 6pm – 9.30pm (Saturday Night Magical Parade 6pm-7pm)

Location: Morecambe Promenade

What to Expect at Baylight '25:

The main event will showcase an expanded collection of 18 stunning installations and one mile of lighting surprises, transformations and experiences designed by an eclectic mix of local and national artists, with an array of selfie moments.

The trail, strategically positioned along Morecambe seafront, extends over a mile from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel, offering a breathtaking journey along the curving shapes of Morecambe Bay.

Saturday Night sees the Magical Night Parade take to Marine Road Central, offering opportunities for residents and attendees to make parade pieces during the half term week and be part of the spectacle, setting the tone for an exceptional weekend.

As the sun sets, the art pieces will come to life, reflecting and symbolising the beauty of Morecambe Bay's environment. With a rising tide in the evenings, the installations will cast enchanting reflections in the water, creating a magical ambiance.

Funding

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baylight festival in 2023 originally benefited from a large injection of funding from Lancashire County Council, contributing £425,000, allowing two spectacular years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery & Growth Fund. Additional local funding came from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID. The challenge now is to seek funding to allow Baylight to continue in coming years and visitors are asked to show their support through donations via the website, paying by phone or cash on the evening to keep Baylight as a fixture on the Morecambe calendar. The only commitment made so far for future Baylights is further funding from Morecambe Town Council for Baylights ‘26 and ’27.

Community Support

This year Morecambe Sparkle CIC is pleased to announce that it has received extra funding support from Morecambe’s local businesses and organisations. Grateful thanks go to:

Headline Sponsor - Morecambe Town Council

Lancashire County Council

Lancaster City Council

Wright & Lord Solicitors

Althams Butchers

Morecambe BID

The Midland Hotel

Morecambe FC Community Foundation

Waters & Atkinson Accountants

Lingwood Security Management

Contributors to a Crowdfund Lancashire campaign

And the Baylight team is once again very grateful to the roster of community volunteers offering their time to make the event a success, highlighting the collaborative effort to make Baylight '25 a resounding success.

Coun Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: "Our continued support for Baylight reflects our commitment to fostering cultural events that bring joy to our residents and support our economic ambitions.

"Previous events have been a sight to behold, set against the stunning backdrop of Morecambe Bay, and are free to attend.

“I'm expecting a spectacular showing again this year, so I'd encourage everyone to come out and support this event to ensure it becomes a mainstay in the Morecambe calendar."

Support for the Future:

The Baylight team has this message to the Baylight community: As we embark on the grandeur of Baylight '25, your support is essential to ensure the continued success of this annual celebration.

"Join us in creating a lasting impact on the Morecambe community when we launch our Baylight ‘26 fundraising campaign in February 2025.”