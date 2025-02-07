Baylight ’25’s enchanting floats and dazzling displays will celebrate Morecambe’s seaside heritage along iconic promenade
Amidst the 18 stunning installations and a mile of light interventions, you are invited to see the Morecambe prom transformed in light over the 2 exciting nights of Baylight.
Be amazed as a flotilla of legged boats and a giant whale leads the Magical Night Parade past the stunning Grade II listed Morecambe Winter Gardens, adorned with a dazzling giant mirror ball—a fitting nod to the town where the glitter ball is said to have been invented.
This mesmerising installation celebrates seaside heritage, blending creativity and innovation to bring a touch of magic to Morecambe’s iconic seafront.
To help keep this extraordinary fusion of art and architecture going in the years ahead visitors are being asked for their support through donations via the Baylight website https://baylightmorecambe.co.uk/donate-baylight/ or paying by phone on the evening.
Contributions will help to ensure the success of the Baylight festival and to allow it to continue bringing amazing experiences to the community for years to come.
With free entry for the public from 6pm to 9.30pm, the Baylight '25 festival welcomes everyone to witness this enchanting display.
Go to Morecambe Promenade on February 21 and 22 for an unforgettable experience and consider making a donation to support the festival.
Event Details:
Date: February 21-22
Time: 6pm – 9.30pm (Saturday Night Magical Parade 6pm-7pm)
Location: Morecambe Promenade
Website: www.baylightmorecambe.co.uk
What to Expect at Baylight '25:
The main event will showcase an expanded collection of 18 stunning installations and one mile of lighting surprises, transformations and experiences designed by an eclectic mix of local and national artists, with an array of selfie moments.
The trail, strategically positioned along Morecambe seafront, extends over a mile from the Sailing Club Jetty to the Midland Hotel, offering a breathtaking journey along the curving shapes of Morecambe Bay.
Saturday Night sees the Magical Night Parade take to Marine Road Central, offering opportunities for residents and attendees to make parade pieces during the half term week and be part of the spectacle, setting the tone for an exceptional weekend.
As the sun sets, the art pieces will come to life, reflecting and symbolising the beauty of Morecambe Bay's environment. With a rising tide in the evenings, the installations will cast enchanting reflections in the water, creating a magical ambiance.
Funding
The Baylight festival in 2023 originally benefited from a large injection of funding from Lancashire County Council, contributing £425,000, allowing two spectacular years from its £12.8m Economic Recovery & Growth Fund. Additional local funding came from Morecambe Town Council and Morecambe BID. The challenge now is to seek funding to allow Baylight to continue in coming years and visitors are asked to show their support through donations via the website, paying by phone or cash on the evening to keep Baylight as a fixture on the Morecambe calendar. The only commitment made so far for future Baylights is further funding from Morecambe Town Council for Baylights ‘26 and ’27.
Community Support
This year Morecambe Sparkle CIC is pleased to announce that it has received extra funding support from Morecambe’s local businesses and organisations. Grateful thanks go to:
Headline Sponsor - Morecambe Town Council
Lancashire County Council
Lancaster City Council
Wright & Lord Solicitors
Althams Butchers
Morecambe BID
The Midland Hotel
Morecambe FC Community Foundation
Waters & Atkinson Accountants
Lingwood Security Management
Contributors to a Crowdfund Lancashire campaign