News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

30 photos show a ‘fabulous’ day of music and colour celebrating Pride in Morecambe

A celebration of love and strength took place in Morecambe at the weekend as the town’s fourth Pride festival was held.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:33 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 13:07 BST

The day began with a colourful parade from The Battery to the Bay Arena.

The entertainment then continued throughout the afternoon on a main stage near The Midland Hotel.

Up and coming young performer Archie was among those who kicked off proceedings with his dance routines.

Other performances come from DJ Aldini, Smashby, Conleth Kane, Joanna Bang, Suzanna Dee, Sign Out Loud, the Boy George Experience, Delia Deck, Channy, Zoe and Ross Alexander's Blitz Kidz.

The event is organised by Out In The Bay, a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

Out in the Bay CEO Robert Mee said: "The event was fabulous and really well attended.”

The day was slightly marred by homophobic and racist graffiti being daubed across signs and walls along Morecambe Prom ahead of the festival.

The offensive behaviour has been widely condemned and police are now investigating.

A show of strength at Morecambe Pride.

1. Morecambe Pride 2023

A show of strength at Morecambe Pride. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
NHS workers were among those attending the march.

2. Morecambe Pride 2023

NHS workers were among those attending the march. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
The parade makes its way along the prom.

3. Morecambe Pride 2023

The parade makes its way along the prom. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Some took alternative modes of transport.

4. Morecambe Pride 2023

Some took alternative modes of transport. Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Related topics:PrideMorecambe