30 photos show a ‘fabulous’ day of music and colour celebrating Pride in Morecambe

A celebration of love and strength took place in Morecambe at the weekend as the town’s fourth Pride festival was held.

The day began with a colourful parade from The Battery to the Bay Arena.

The entertainment then continued throughout the afternoon on a main stage near The Midland Hotel.

Up and coming young performer Archie was among those who kicked off proceedings with his dance routines.

Other performances come from DJ Aldini, Smashby, Conleth Kane, Joanna Bang, Suzanna Dee, Sign Out Loud, the Boy George Experience, Delia Deck, Channy, Zoe and Ross Alexander's Blitz Kidz.

The event is organised by Out In The Bay, a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.

Out in the Bay CEO Robert Mee said: "The event was fabulous and really well attended.”

The day was slightly marred by homophobic and racist graffiti being daubed across signs and walls along Morecambe Prom ahead of the festival.

The offensive behaviour has been widely condemned and police are now investigating.

