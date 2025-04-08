22 pictures as sun worshippers make the most of warm weather in Lancaster’s Williamson park

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard has been in Williamson Park snapping people as they took the chance to soak up some rays.

He was also lucky to catch a bit of a performance of Treasure Island by local theatre group Three Left Feet.

The shows are on at 1pm and 4pm by the lake in Williamson Park on April 8, 9 and 10.

Tickets are available from The Dukes Theatre box office on 01524 598500 or online at https://www.threeleftfeet.co.uk/upcoming-shows