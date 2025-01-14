10 great places in Lancaster and Morecambe to take a stroll with your pooch to mark Walk Your Dog Month

This annual event encourages dog owners to take their pooch for a daily walk, promoting the health and happiness of both pets and owners.
From nurturing the physical well-being of both dogs and their owners to creating a stronger bond through shared outdoor adventures, Walk Your Dog Month ensures that the month-long celebration sets a positive habit for the rest of the year.
Here we take a look at some of the best dog walking routes around the district – which is your favourite?
1. Williamson Park
Our very own Williamson Park is a wonderful place to walk your dogs and admire the ever-changing scenery. On a clear day you can see right across the bay into Cumbria. But there is also plenty to do if the weather changes, if it is wet you can pop into the cafe or the butterfly house. Walking from the butterfly house down the main drive you will find a gate on the right hand side into the circular Fenham Carr woodland walk which is popular with dog walkers and bird spotters. Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Abbeystead Reservoir
This 2.7km circular trail near Lancaster is generally considered an easy route, taking an average of 46 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead. Photo: Google
3. Lune Estuary Footpath
This well maintained path is popular with cyclists and dog walkers alike. You could start at the Millennium Bridge in Lancaster walking west along the road which will lead you straight onto the footpath which can be joined or exited at several locations along the way, Aldcliffe, Stodday and Conder Green, before ending up at Glasson Dock. A well surfaced easy to walk on path with views across open countryside and the River Lune. Millennium Bridge to Glasson Dock is approximately six miles on the footpath. Photo: Martin Bostock
4. Lancaster Canal and Fairfield Nature Reserve
This 2.4km trail is generally considered an easy route, taking an average of 34 minutes to complete. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a lead. Photo: Google
