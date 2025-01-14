10 great places in Lancaster and Morecambe to take a stroll with your pooch to mark Walk Your Dog Month

1 . Williamson Park

Our very own Williamson Park is a wonderful place to walk your dogs and admire the ever-changing scenery. On a clear day you can see right across the bay into Cumbria. But there is also plenty to do if the weather changes, if it is wet you can pop into the cafe or the butterfly house. Walking from the butterfly house down the main drive you will find a gate on the right hand side into the circular Fenham Carr woodland walk which is popular with dog walkers and bird spotters. Photo: Daniel Martino