Orchestral Daft Punk tribute and Hacienda DJs head to Morecambe

Daft Punk’s timeless tracks will be performed by a 16-piece orchestra at Morecambe Winter Gardens on Friday December 6, followed by an after party soundtracked by Hacienda resident DJs.

Over the past three years, Re:Imagine’s orchestral rendition of Daft Punk has become one of London’s most popular musical experiences, with more than 80 sold out shows taking place in the capital.

Daft Punk were behind the seminal albums Homework, Discovery and Random Access Memories, combining elements of house music with funk, techno, disco, rock and synthpop.

Counting ‘Around The World’, ‘One More Time’ and ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ as their greatest hits, these tracks will be transformed by classic instruments for a unique listening journey at the Grade II* listed building.

The Daft Punk event will run from 7pm-10pm, with the after party taking place from 10.30pm until 3am.

Hacienda legends Graeme Park and Tom Wainwright will provide the soundtrack.

The shows, which are being put on by the team behind Highest Point, will be brought to life with immersive visuals and an elaborate light show.

Daft Punk Orchestra tickets are HERE

Graeme Park & Tom Wainwright After Party tickets are HERE