Open garden in Tatham to raise money for charity

When Bronwen and Peter Osborne open their garden in Tatham via Lancaster this Spring Bank Holiday weekend, they will be celebrating 30 years of opening to raise funds for charity.

The garden in Mewith Lane stretches over six acres, which has ponds and streams, sculptures, boathouses and follies.

Visitors say there’s a surprise around every corner.

The Osbornes have raised more than £150,000 for nursing and caring charities like McMillan Nurses and Marie Curie over the years.

And this year they have been awarded a personalised sundial by the National Garden Scheme for their superb efforts.

Over the years the garden has featured in several TV programmes, and thousands of visitors have come from far afield, including Australia.

There have been many changes over the years, with a lake being dug and wild life area developed in the early 90s.

Many follies have been built as well, with the Temple of Tall Trees and Rapunzel’s Tower much enjoyed by visitors.

The garden opens this year on Sunday May 26 and Monday May 27 and also Sundays June 30 and July 7.

Admission £4, children free.

Plants and afternoon teas available.