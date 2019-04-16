This is how Lancashire looked in 1975

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.
This week we are looking at 1975. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1975
Women's Institute members threw off that dowdy, old-fashioned image once and for all in Preston when they staged a major drama production with true professionalism. The production - The History, the Humour and the Beauty of Women of Lancashire - was a vivid recreation of some of the county's female figureheads who have made their mark on history
More than 500 parents and other interested people visited an open evening at Fulwood High School. Pictured is Cheryl Parkinson demonstrating a hinge joint to Eric and Margaret Clayton in the science laboratory
June will be a special month for scouts in Whittle-le-Woods, near Chorley, for that is when they hope to open their new 7,500 hut to replace the old one burned down three years ago to the month. Scouts are pictured here putting the finishing touches to the hut
