Share your hospital memories over the past 70 years

As part of the celebrations to mark 70 years of the NHS, University Hospitals of

On July 5 2018, the Trust and other health organisations around the country will join in NHS England’s NHS 70 celebrations to mark the platinum year.

The NHS was formed on July 5 1948 and launched by Health Secretary Aneurin Bevan at Park Hospital in Manchester (today known as Trafford General Hospital),

with the aim of bringing good healthcare to all. It was the first time that hospitals,

doctors, nurses, pharmacists, opticians and dentists were brought together under one umbrella organisation to provide services free for all at the point of delivery.

The NHS is UK’s largest employer, with over 1.5 million staff from all over the world and more than 350 different careers.

The Trust wants to hear from:

n Staff - past and present - or families of staff members who were working in

healthcare in 1948 when the NHS was formed, or the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s,

1980s, 1990s, and 2000s who would be willing to share their stories and

what they remember of local healthcare in those decades

n Patients who have fond memories of the Trust’s hospitals and staff

n Anyone who has information or historical facts of what local healthcare was

like before 5 July 1948

n Generations of families who have worked at the Trust who would be willing to share their stories and have a family photo.

Jackie Daniel, Chief Executive, UHMBT, said: “On July 5 2018, the NHS is turning 70. It is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most loved institutions.

“We want to encourage the public to come forward with their fondest memories of the Trust’s hospitals and local healthcare over the decades to help us paint a bigger picture of how they looked and what it was like to work in them during those times.”

“We have lots planned to celebrate the big day on 5 July 2018 and will share more information about what we will be doing over the coming months.”

You can share your stories, photos and memorabilia with the Trust by calling 01539 716675 or emailing communications.team@mbht.nhs.uk.

NHS England has issued its own challenge to celebrate the NHS’s 70th birthday - #NHS1000miles. All you need to do to take part is walk, run, cycle or swim 1,000 miles (or as close as you can get) over the next 12 months as your gift to the NHS for its 70th birthday.

More information can be found at https://www.england.nhs.uk/nhs70/get-involved/donate-1000-miles/ and if do you sign up, share your progress on social media by using the hashtag #NHS70.