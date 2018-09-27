Settle exhibition explores final months of WW1

Thanks to National Lottery players a new First World War exhibition exploring the final few months of the war was recently opened at a launch event at The Museum of North Craven Life (The Folly) in Settle.

‘1918: Long Last Mile’ is the fifth and final exhibition in association with the Heritage Lottery Fund supported Craven and the First World War project which has followed every year of the war and the impact it had on the people of North Craven since the start of the centenary commemorations in 2014.

The exhibition was opened by the Rev. Ian Greenhalgh, retired vicar of Austwick and Clapham, who was a former Royal Air Force (RAF) chaplain. He spoke about his time serving in Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq and the Falklands but also about the importance and impact of the Chaplain’s role as one of service at all times in widely different circumstances.

Kate Croll, curator of the exhibition explained how delighted she was that the Rev. Greenhalgh was opening the exhibition as she paid tribute to the early pilots of the RFC, later to become the RAF, and also to a wonderful army chaplain, the Rev. Theodore Bayley Hardy VC, DSO, MC, the most highly decorated non-combatant of the war who died 100 years ago in October.

Before the war, he was the vicar of Hutton Roof.

This exhibition also explores the role of the Army Service Corps, the role of women and the fate of prisoners of war, as well as focussing on what life was like at home, including the shortage of food and rationing.

As in previous exhibitions, it also follow the fortunes of the 6th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s Regiment in the final year of the war.

Rob Freeman who is the Project Officer for The Craven and the First World War project, said: “The support from the Heritage Lottery Fund has allowed us to see the centenary through to its conclusion and I’m delighted that it has meant we have been able to work with The Folly again to build on the knowledge and understanding gained from previous exhibitions and follow the progress of many individuals through the war, revealing acts of great bravery and humanity, along the way.”

The ‘1918: The Long Last Mile’ exhibition at The Folly runs through until the end of December and is open every day from 1-4pm. As part of the exhibition programme, there will be a talk given by local author Robert Bullock on ‘Women, Work, War: Women in WWI’ on Friday 5th October at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7, to be booked in advance from The Folly or on 01729 822 893.