This picture shows Lansil employees in 1949, one of whom, Mr James Geoffrey Seddon Brown, undertook a 5,000 mile journey from Lancaster to India, which was recently featured in the paper.

Relatives of the employees have asked for the picture to be published with the names so they can identify their grandfathers in the photograph. Back row: J Brooks, G.H.J Smith, D Chisholme, J Willacy. C Fisher, H Shannon, R Aldren, T Whiteside, G Tyson, B.R.P.Hyde, G Smith (snr). Middle row: J Porter, T.A.Dennison, J Airey, G Heaysman, R Lee, W Shaw, H Haywood, F Walton, A.W Flude, W.N.D. Jeffrey. Front row: W Benjamin, B.L.Kendall, D Hayes, Lt Col Sir Norman Seddon Brown, G.H.Wakefield, C.E.Shenton, H Bruton.