Lancaster street party for the Queen

Margaret Heron formerly of Ullswater Road, Lancaster, sent us this picture of a street party held during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Pictured back from left: Irene Steele holding Joan, Margaret’s brother Graham Taylor, Maureen?, Jean Hodgekinson, Joan Muckle, Jean Knowles, Margaret Norbury, Ethel Allen with baby Elizabeth. #

Middle right Kathleen Knowles ?, Susan Brennan Norbury, Margaret Heron (nee Taylor), Margaret Taylor, Ann Morris. #

Front right: Margaret Morris, Philip Collins, Jackie Allen, Fiona Allen, Irene Norbury, Susan Kewly. Graham Taylor and Susan Brennan are deceased.

Margaret has lived in Australia since 1973.