Lancaster nostalgia picture appeal

These two pictures were brought in by reader Margaret Rae – do you recognise anyone?

The first picture shows workers from the White Lund munitions factory including Rosa Curwen (Margaret’s grandmother, from left, bottom row).

John Helme from Skerton, Margaret Rae's grandfather. John served in Mesopotamia during the First World War. Margaret asks does anyone know the significance of the badge on her grandpa's cap?

Margaret’s daughter, Kitty is also pictured (bottom centre).

Does anyone know anybody else on the photo?

The other picture shows John Helme from Skerton, Margaret Rae’s grandfather.

John served in Mesopotamia during the First World War.

Margaret asks does anyone know the significance of the badge on her grandpa’s cap?

If you can help please get in touch via guardian@jpress.co.uk or call 01524 385 932.