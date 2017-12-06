Famous funeral in old Lancaster picture

This photograph appears to show the funeral of Lady Ashton, Florence Whalley, in Lancaster.

The picture details the procession on Parliament Street and is taken from Lancaster man, Dan Wright’s collection.

Now in his seventies, Dan has an enviable collection of old photographs all of Lancaster and Morecambe, which we are indeed grateful to share with you.

This one is taken before Pyes garage was built. Lady Ashton died in 1944.

Lord Ashton died in May 1930.

To find out more about the family visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/civic-and-ceremonial/lord-ashton-the-lino-king.