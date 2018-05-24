Do you have information about film makers?

A man who is researching silent film producers in the north west has come across two film makers who were around in 1910 -1920 and wants to find out more about them.

Bill Davis discovered Walter Stott and Frederick White, who traded as The National Film Agency and were based at 64 Victoria Street, Manchester, but operated all over the North West.Bill said: “What I’ve been able to find about them is pretty modest. They often did business with William Henry Broadhead, the impresario who owned a number of theatres in the North West, including the Winter Gardens in Morecambe.” If anyone has information, email beforetalkies@btinternet.com.