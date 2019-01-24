Comedy night at Lancaster museum

Have a laugh at Lancaster City Museum this February.

Following a similar sell out show, the Friends of Lancaster City Museum have organised another night of improvised comedy inspired by the Museum’s collections.

Lancaster University Comedy Institute will be providing the laughs at the show on February 23.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and tickets, priced £2, are available on the door.

This event is suitable for anyone aged 16 plus and those with specific access requirements should call Lancaster City Museum on 01524 64637.

All proceeds will be used by the Friends to promote and support the work of Lancaster City and King’s Own Museums.