Building insight into city’s heritage and architecture

The book Lancaster in 50 Buildings examines an extraordinary collection of historical buildings which embody the story of the city of Lancaster.

The city has a rich history dating back almost 2,000 years to the Roman Occupation and later played an important part in the Pendle Witch Trials and North Atlantic slave trade during the Georgian period.

Westfield Memorial village. Picture by Billy Howorth.

Afterwards the town became well known for its Victorian industries which made the city famous.

Lancaster has a proud and distinctive identity which the book explores.

Many of the area’s most important sites are included, from the castle and priory overlooking the city to more recent developments including White Cross Mills and St George’s Quay.

The book also provides an insight into some of the lesser-known sites in the town.

Penny's Almshouses. Picture by Billy Howorth.

This unique book celebrates the city’s architectural heritage in a new and accessible way, guiding the reader on a tour of the city’s historic buildings and architectural marvels, telling the history of the popular landmarks.

Some of the most interesting buildings are Lancaster Wagon Works, Westfield Memorial Village, Castle Hill Dispensary, The Gregson Baths, Lancaster (Greaves) Railway Station and The Greg Observatory.

Author Billy Howorth, who has also written A to Z of Lancaster, Places, People, History, among other local history books, said: “Originally when I started writing the book, I made a list of over 70 sites to be considered.

“I had to narrow this down to sites which not only had enough information about them, but also ones which were confined mainly to the city centre and outskirts.

Lancaster Moor Hospital. Picture by Billy Howorth.

“I always try to take as many pictures as possible my self to illustrate all the different aspects of each site.

“These are presented alongside a few original sketches that depict how a building would have appeared around the time it was constructed.

“It’s important that the reader can learn new and interesting information about each building, hopefully prompting them to research the town’s history more for themselves.

“Writing is always an enjoyable experience and it is very important to me to promote the city and its heritage the best I can.”

Bailrigg House. Picture by Billy Howorth.

*Lancaster in 50 buildings is out now and can be bought from Amberley by visiting www.amberley-books.com/lancaster-in-50-buildings at a cost of £13.49.

Picture by Julian Brown 07/11/16''Carnforth bookshop manager Billy Howorth pictured with his first local history book, A-Z Of Lancaster, which is being sold in the bookshop where he works.