A touching tribute to a footballing legend

Football historian Terry Ainsworth pays tribute to his great friend Eric Acton nicknamed ‘The Legend’ on the football field who has died at the age of 85.

Born in Lancaster, Eric certainly left his mark on the field, but also off it where he proved to be delightful company with a ready smile and always a story to tell.

He attended Greaves School where, after learning the basics of the game under Mr Shillito, he went on to join the Red Rose Boys Club under the guiding hand of Wilson Huck.

Football scouts from all over Lancashire flocked to watch these budding stars of the future.

Eric moved on from junior football and played for an outstanding team of the 1950s, Ingleboro, who played in the North Lancashire League Division I before moving up a level to the North West Combination.

While there Eric won numerous trophies and accolades. In season 1957-58 he signed for another major club, Caton United, and joined up with a former Red Rose friend, Dougie Brown.

Caton were trying to emulate a United team from the 1948-49 season who won three trophies in a season. The Division I championship would go down to the final game of the season with Caton and Lower Holker level on points.

Caton beat Bentham Wanderers 6-0 and Holker overcame Heysham 5-2 but United won the title on goal average.

The outstanding partnership of two great friends, Eric Acton and Dougie Brown provided many goals for centre forward Ted Fairclough.

Goodbye old friend, the stories may have stopped but the memory of your friendship will last for eternity.

Eric Acton’s funeral is at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, June 12 at 11.30am.